Classic car and motorcycle show returns to Leighton Hall

Classic cars and motorcycles will be descending on the historic backdrop of Leighton Hall.

Mark Woodward’s classic car and bike show returns for its 18th year on Sunday July 2 at the hall, near Carnforth.

More regularly associated with wood-turning than wheel-spinning, the historic hall, (home of the Gillow furniture making family), is a regular venue for a display of more than 500 vintage vehicles.

Alongside a fleet of classic cars, from Austin Sevens to Land Rovers, the event also showcases classic motorcycles, 4x4s, ex-military vehicles and beautifully restored commercial vehicles.

As well as the chance to chat over the chamois with enthusiastic owners, highlights of the show will include an arena with club displays and commentary throughout the day.

There’s also the popular auto jumble and plenty of trade stands to pick up that elusive bargain, spare part or classic insignia.

Suzie Reynolds, owner of the hall, said; “Mark Woodward’s shows are always well supported by exhibitors and visitors alike and his name is synonymous with high calibre vintage events.

“It’s such a thrill to take in the smells and sounds of these beautiful cars and to see them parading through the parkland.”

Car show entrance includes admission to the gardens, parkland and woodland walks. The show takes place between 10am-4pm. Admission is £7 for adults and £2.50 for children, there is an additional charge to enter the hall.

Leighton Hall is ten minutes drive following brown signs from M6 Junction 35.