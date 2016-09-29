City to light up in spectacular fashion

This year’s Light up Lancaster event is set to return on November 4 and 5 with a range of cultural events across the city.

Thousands of visitors are due to take to the streets after-dark for a magical city-wide experience and illuminating art trail, culminating in the city’s annual fireworks display.

Picture by Julian Brown 06/11/15 An illuminated Judges Lodgings Light Up Lancaster event

Experience a magical after-dark light-art trail that shines a new light on the city’s familiar places, with massive projections, artworks and installations illuminating historic buildings, squares, parks and monuments.

This year, amongst many highlights, Illuminos invite spectators to crack the code to Lock and Key which explores the 2,000 year history of Lancaster Castle. This interactive commission invites audiences to work together to play back a musical phrase on giant tubular bells to unlock the projection – think big portcullises raising and lever locks clicking into place.

Other highlights include the Tree of Light, a steel ‘tree of Chinese lanterns; Urban Lights Contacts, in which spectators’ bodies are transformed into musical instruments; and On the Edge of a Rising Tide, in which a skeletal crew on illuminated bicycles, will ride through the autumn darkness.

And, in a surprise location, thousands of balloons for Steve Messam’s county-wide commission will rise in a tide of red. Visit Lancaster on Saturday during the day and enjoy a host of activities for all the family, from walks to workshops plus tours of the castle and lantern making.

Picture by Julian Brown 06/11/15 The Haffner Orchestra plays in time with colourful lit water jets Light Up Lancaster event

Then on Saturday evening, watch the Lancaster Fireworks Spectacular with an array of amazing fireworks launched from the top of Lancaster Castle. The festival, organised by Lancaster Arts City, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID, is now in its fourth year.

Coun Darren Clifford, cabinet member with responsibility for tourism, said: “Light up Lancaster is one of the ‘must see’ events of the year. It showcases just how local art and culture can be used to illuminate the history and heritage of our small city and show off its big story.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the huge support of the Lancaster Arts Partners, who do so much to make the city such a lively and attractive place for residents and visitors.

“Their work, in addition to events organised and funded by the Lancaster Business Improvement District, are crucial to the city’s future regeneration.

“The city council is proud to support their work and also that of the many other event organisers across the district who play such a vital part in the district’s economy.”

Visitors can order wristbands at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk for entry to Saturday’s Lancaster Fireworks Spectacular viewing areas at Giant Axe or Quay Meadow or they can be ordered and collected from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres and also from Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls.

Full details of Light Up Lancaster can be found at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk or on Facebook.com/LightUpLancaster or Twitter @lightuplanc.