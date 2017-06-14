City joins in nationwide tribute to murdered MP

An event in Lancaster this weekend will see people

coming together in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The Great Get Together will take place at The Scout Hut in West Road, next to the Giant Axe, from midday until 5pm on June 17.

There will be food, games, and live music as well as stalls, korfball, gymnastics, a DJ and karaoke.

Deborah Finn, one of the organisers, said: “The idea for the event has come from More in Common, the organisation that was founded after the murder of Jo Cox MP, and the day is intended to honour her by bringing people together to have fun within their own communities.

“The aim is for people to recognise that we have more in common than divides us.

“The day will be fun and upbeat and for all the family.

“There will be food and games and music in the marquee. There’s open mic music, a DJ and karaoke.

“Most of it will be free or pay-as-you-feel, and we hope everyone will come along, have fun, and recognise that Lancaster is great, especially when we get together!”

Deborah said anyone wishing to run stalls or would like a spot for tabletop sales (£5 per table, bring your own table), can get in touch via the group’s Facebook page.

Jo Cox was Labour Party MP for the Batley and Spen constituency from her election in May 2015 until her murder on June 16 2016.

The 41-year-old was married with two children, who were aged five and three when their mother died.

Rt Rev Geoff Pearson, Bishop of Lancaster said: “The murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was a shocking and troubling moment in the life of our nation.

“It was an attempt to divide communities and to undermine democracy, but the response to the murder in the year since it happened has shown the British people will not be intimidated by such cowardly acts.

“As Jo Cox herself said in her first speech to Parliament: ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.

“The Great Get Together will shine a bright and positive light to put a moment of darkness into perspective and we hope everyone taking part in events this weekend has a great time but they also take a moment to remember Jo Cox and reflect on why they are participating.”