City becomes national LGBT hub

Lancaster will host a series of events after being chosen as a hub for the National Festival of LGBT History.

Lancashire’s LGBT Working Group has co-ordinated a range of free cultural events taking place across the county to celebrate and bring together its lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans communities.

The theme for LGBT History Month 2017 is “Law, Citizenship and PSHE” and also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK.

Throughout February, cultural events are planned to take place in Lancaster as well as Blackpool, Preston and Burnley.

Lancaster will host guest speakers, historical exhibits, film screenings and live music as part of the festival.

On Wednesday, February 22, Lancaster library will host Outing The Past from 6.30pm, including a free screening of multi-award winning documentary Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin.

Travis Peters, project development officer at Lancashire LGBT said: “As always, we are proud to be involved in organising Lancashire’s events to mark LGBT History Month 2017.

“It is an absolute privilege to mark the occasion with this range of cultural events across the county.

“LGBT History Month is about far more than looking back at the injustices and inequalities faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people in the past – more importantly, it is also about recognising and celebrating the achievements of LGB&T people and communities, and ensuring that LGB&T people have a stronger collective voice in Lancashire.

“We would like to invite everybody to attend and get involved with this programme of free, interesting and fun events across Lancashire.”

The LGBT Working Group in Lancashire is comprised of partners including Lancashire LGBT, Lancashire Constabulary, youth services, LCC Employee Support and libraries, museums and registrars. This partnership has been involved with arranging and hosting LGBT History Month events for eight years.