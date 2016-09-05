Christmas park buys Lancaster Dukes hobbit house for £2k

Bilbo Baggins has sold his Lancaster summer retreat to Santa.

The Dukes Hobbit House was the subject of a bidding war on EBay.

It was sold for £2,000 to Asch Reindeer in Tamworth who plan to use it as Santa’s Grotto at their festive attraction this Christmas.

The Hobbit House was the centrepiece of The Dukes recordbreaking production of Tolkien’s classic story in Williamson Park this summer and its sale will benefit Redbananallama, a group of people with disabilities who meet weekly at The Dukes, to organise inclusive, fun and friendly club nights.

During the run of The Hobbit, which was seen by more than 17,000 people, audiences also gave generously to a voluntary collection which raised more than £4,000 for The Dukes which is a registered charity.

These donations will support work which The Dukes Centre for Creative Learning does with disabled and disadvantaged people and will enable it to offer a number of free places in its youth theatres for those who otherwise couldn’t afford to attend.