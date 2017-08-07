Chisnall wins first title of 2017

Dave Chisnall won his first title of 2017 by defeating Richard North 6-5 in the Players Championship 18 final in Barnsley on Sunday.

The world number six has lost out twice in finals this year, against Adrian Lewis in a Players Championship in Milton Keynes and to Michael van Gerwen in last month’s Shanghai Darts Masters, but went all the way to the £10,000 top prize by seeing off North in a decider.

A third round loser to Christian Kist in Saturday’s Players Championship 17, Chisnall opened his challenge on Sunday with a superb whitewash of Darren Johnson.

He then edged out Yordi Meeuwisse and Ritchie Edhouse in deciding legs, overcame Premier League rival Jelle Klaasen 6-3 and again went to 11 legs in his quarter-final win over Brendan Dolan.

Chisnall then saw off Ryan Searle 6-2 at the semi-final stage, before coming from 2-0 and 3-1 down in the final against North.

A 107 checkout saw Chisnall level at three-all in the decider, with the Hampshire-based thrower moving 4-3 and 5-4 up before a brilliant 144 finish sent the game all the way.

Chisnall was first to a finish, and though he initially missed tops for the match, North was unable to take out 155 as the St Helens man returned on double ten for the win.

“I’m playing good darts at the moment and if my doubles go in, I’m dangerous,” said Chisnall.

“My doubles were going in and that’s what lets me down most, so it was nice.

“I said last week in Blackpool that I was looking forward to Barnsley, that I was going to win one this weekend and I’ve just done it, so happy days. Richard was hitting the maximums, he played well and he was unlucky. In the last leg he had a bad leg and I was decent - I sneaked it.”