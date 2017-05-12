Chisnall misses out of play-offs after draw with Wade

Dave Chisnall’s Betway Premier League play-off hopes were ended with a six-all draw against James Wade at The GE Oil and Gas Arena in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Chisnall had to secure a big win to put the pressure on Phil Taylor, but saw Wade capitalise on his missed doubles to move 3-1 up, with the aid of a clinical 71 finish.

Wade then hit his fourth 180 as he moved into a 6-2 lead to secure at least a point from the contest.

Chisnall, though, took leg nine to keep his hopes in the match alive, before finishing a brilliant 129 and a 13-darter to force a deciding leg, in which he hit two 180s in an 11-dart finish to snatch a share of the spoils.

Chisnall ended the game with seven 180s, but admitted that a slow start against Wade cost him.

“I couldn’t hit a double in the early stages and didn’t really play in the first six or seven legs,” said Chisnall.

“At 6-2 down, I had nothing to lose and I managed to fight back and get the draw.

“The season has been good in the end.

“I’ve been playing well for eight weeks and wish I’d started like that, but it gives me great encouragement for the remainder of the season.”