Chisnall extends winning after win over Van Barneveld

Dave Chisnall’s push for a semi-final spot continued as he extended his unbeaten run in the Betway Premier League to six games by defeating Raymond van Barneveld 7-5 on Thursday night at He Sheffield Arena, averaging over 109 in the process.

Van Barneveld defied two 180s to win the game’s opening leg, hitting a maximum of his own, and also led 2-1 before Chisnall took three in a row to push himself clear, with the burst including a superb 142 checkout.

A pair of double eight finishes pulled Van Barneveld level, but Chisnall took the next two to move 6-4 up and secure a point, and though the Dutchman finished 70 to send the match into a decider, a 64 finish continued the St Helens ace’s Play-Off challenge.

“I’m happy to get the win,” said Chisnall, who eliminated Van Barneveld in the process.

“Raymond let me off by missing a few bulls but I missed a couple of doubles too.

“I’ve been playing well lately and I could have had 12 points, but I had the three draws that I could have won.

“I’m in a very good position but I’ve still got to win next week.

“I’m in with a chance and it’s exciting.

“I’ve been playing well for the last six or seven weeks and I could have had six wins, but that’s darts.

“I know I can do it but I’ve got to win the last game against James and I want to keep playing like I am.”