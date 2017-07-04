Chisnall beaten in quarter finals

Dave Chisnall was knocked out of the HappyBet European Darts Open by Peter Wright in Leverkusen, on Sunday.

Eventual winner, Wright, dropped only one leg in his quarter-final clash with Chisnall and went on to claim his fourth European title with a 6-2 win over Mervyn King in the final.

On Saturday, Chisnall won the battle of top-ten players with James Wade as he averaged 100 and finished six doubles from ten attempts in a 6-2 victory, with a 161 finish from the left-hander coming in vain.

In the third round on Sunday, Chisnall took on James Richardson, beating him 6-3, but that was as good as it got for the Morecambe man he was beaten by Wright later on in the day.

The world number three showed his class to scoop the £25,000 title once again and extended his outstanding 2017 with a ninth tournament victory of the year.

The final saw Wright come up against his former Pairs partner and East Anglian rival King, and he began in superb fashion by taking out 136 to break throw immediately with a 12-darter, and the pair traded 177 scores in leg two, before double nine saw King level.

Wright, though, broke for a second time with a 13-darter to lead 2-1 before winning the next three legs - with the aid of another 13-dart finish - to move to the brink of victory.

King landed a 180 in a 13-darter to cut the gap to 5-2, but Wright was in no mood to allow his rival any further hope of a comeback, taking out 101 in clinical fashion to seal victory with a 103 average and six doubles from nine attempts.

Wright’s win sees him move into second place in the all-time list of European Tour wins with five - behind Michael van Gerwen’s 17 - as he continued a memorable year.