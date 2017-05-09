Chip pan fire at Morecambe flat

A man was taken to hospital after a chip pan fire in Morecambe.

North West Ambulance service arrived at the flat on Marine Road East at around 4.45pm on Monday (May 8).

Ambulance personnel called for firefighters to attend after discovering there had been a fire involving a chip pan in a ground floor flat.

The paramedics were attending to a man who was suffering the effects of inhaling smoke.

Two fire engines and crews, from Morecambe and Lancaster responded and confirmed there was no remaining fire residue.