Chinese society thank all who attended celebrations in Lancaster

The streets of Lancaster came alive at the weekend as celebrations took place for Chinese New Year.

The Hua Xian Chinese Society organised the parade and event on Sunday as part of Lancaster’s Chinese Arts Festival, which runs until February 13.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Lancaster.

Despite the wet weather crowds gathered throughout the city centre to witness the colourful scenes and dancing.

Lancaster’s own Batala Samba team and Blackpool Qilin Team led the parade through the city centre on Sunday afternoon.

Over in Market Square, The Manchester Airports and Hainan Airlines Stage featured live performances from Pagoda Arts Chinese Youth Orchestra, Wanlin Dance School, More Music Long Walk Chinese Ensemble, Northern Dragons Martial Arts and headliners Rock and blues singer Will Tang.

The parade began from the top of Penny Street leading towards Market Square.

A Hua Xian Chinese Society spokesman said: “We are incredibly happy seeing so many people who came out to enjoy the Chinese New Year carnival.

“We want the celebrations to be something the city can be proud of, and thanks to the work of our team, volunteers, partners and the artists and performers I feel we have done it justice!

“We wish everyone a very Happy Chinese New Year and best wishes for the upcoming Year of the Rooster.”

