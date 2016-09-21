China Trek underway for Lancaster hospice

The Great Wall of China trek for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster is well underway.

A team of 30 supporters are currently walking on the historic wall and have raised £113,000 for the charity so far.

The team set off at the weekend and are due to finish on Tuesday September 27. Trekkers have been treated to stunning views whilst taking some gruelling steps.

Sue McGraw said: “Fabulous views, amazing company has all led us to a charming village in the middle of nowhere where we are staying with a local family in their hostel. More to come.” To follow progress visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/trekblog/.