Children’s competition to build local landmarks out of Lego

Creative kids who love Lego and the Morecambe Bay area have been challenged to build their favourite local landmark.

A competition called ‘Lego Landmarks’ encourages Lego-lovers to create their favourite Bay building or monument out of their favourite coloured bricks.

This could be the Midland Hotel or the Ashton Memorial, or even buildings further afield as the Bay area stretches from Walney Island to Cockerham.

Winners will receive Lego vouchers, be displayed on the Morecambe Bay Partnership website and will be invited to recreate their models next year at a special event.

The competition is run by Morecambe Bay Partnership.

To enter, participants (aged 16 or under) should submit one photograph of the monument or building which the model is based on, along with up to two photographs of their Lego interpretation to info@morecambebay.org.uk with the subject line: LEGO LANDMARKS, no later than Friday, September 30.

A maximum of two entries per person will be accepted.

You should include your name, age and where you live, as well as the name of the building (or location if name not known) and what inspired you about that particular building.

You should also include a contact phone number and email address.

The buildings must be in the Morecambe Bay area, which stretches from Walney Island to Cockerham, and children should not have been helped with the design or build by an adult.

Louise Martin, of Morecambe Bay Partnership said: “The Bay is packed full of fabulous historic buildings, and so often we don’t pay full attention to what’s on our doorstep.

“The challenge here is to get out and explore, then use your creativity to recreation those buildings in Lego.

“The entries will be mapped on a big map of the Bay by YouthAbility in the Community Centre at Walney Island, and the winners will be showcased on Morecambe Bay Partnership’s website and social media as well as receiving a prize of Lego vouchers.

“We hope next year to invite some of the shortlisted applicants to recreate their models for a special, one-off event.”

More details of the competition and how to enter can be found HERE