Chef’s marathon effort for Morecambe charity

After one of their London Marathon runners had to withdraw, Galloway’s Society for the Blind, put out an urgent plea to find a replacement.

The Morecambe based sight loss charity’s call was answered by chef, Malcolm Bishop, who agreed to take on the mammoth task of running the marathon with just 11 weeks to prepare.

“It has all been a bit of a whirlwind experience,” said Malcolm.

“I heard that Galloway’s were looking for a replacement runner and I’d always wanted to run the London Marathon as London is where I’m originally from.

“To be able to run my first marathon in my home town and raise funds for such a good cause was an opportunity not to miss.”

In the 11 weeks leading up to the marathon, Malcolm not only worked hard training, but also put in the extra miles with his fundraising efforts, raising £2,500 for Galloway’s.

Malcolm held a race night at The Mill at Condor Green (where he works), which he describes as a “real community effort” where many donated prizes.

“I can’t thank people enough for all they have done to support both myself and Galloway’s,” he said.

Even Malcolm’s local primary school at Glasson Dock got involved in supporting him. Pupils were invited to design a logo that he could wear on the back of his running vest.

The winning design came from Year 6 pupil, Morgan Ireland.

Anna Eddowes-Scott, fundraiser for Galloway’s, said: “Right now in Lancashire, there are over 40,000 people living with sight loss. Research shows that only 17 per cent of blind and partially sighted people were offered any form of emotional support at the time of their diagnosis.

“We think this is unacceptable and we are continuously working hard to reach those who need our support, at such a traumatic time. “Thanks to people like Malcolm who raise funds for us, we will be able to continue to reach out and offer advice and emotional support to those who have been newly diagnosed with sight loss, to ensure that we are there for them when they hear the words there is nothing more that we can do for your sight.”

Malcolm completed the marathon in four hours, 37 minutes. To register your interest in running the 2018 London Marathon for Galloway’s please email fundraising@galloways.org.uk.