Charity bestowed with honour

When the North Lancashire Counselling Service (NLCS) received a call from Marks & Spencer last month, they thought it was to tell them their order was ready for collection!

Little did they know that they had been selected as M&S Lancaster’s local ‘Charity of the Year’ after a client put them forward for consideration.

The charity has been offering free counselling to people in the Lancaster area for 26 years and relies solely on volunteers and donations in order to offer care to hundreds of clients across the city each month.

The counselling service, set up by Revd. Arthur Longworth, provides a safe and secure place for local residents to discuss their emotional difficulties from premises conveniently located just of Dalton Square.

M&S Lancaster plans to host fundraising events and sponsored activities over the coming year, and will also donate funds from the sale of carrier bags, with the aim of raising £4,000.

Claire McKnight, M&S Lancaster Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to support such a unique and worthy cause so close to the hearts and minds of our local community.

“The NLCS is completely reliant on donations and voluntary support so we are over the moon to do what we can to generate awareness and raise funds for the charity.”

Rose Fisher from NLCS said: “When we got the call from M&S we couldn’t believe it. This opportunity really is a dream come true and couldn’t have come at a better time.

“All our volunteers go above and beyond to help people in Lancaster, and we are always stretched to our limit, so any help we can get is really so gratefully received.”

The NLCS is holding a bag-packing event in M&S Lancaster over the Bank Holiday Weekend and invites everyone to join them.

It will be a great opportunity to find out more about who they are and the difference they make to the people of Lancaster.

If you wish to make a financial donation to NLCS, or donate your time as a volunteer, please visit northlancscounselling.org.uk

NLCS were established in 1991, and are the only charity in the area offering these services. They are running awareness days for the general public from May 2017 at Lancaster library. Everyone is welcome.