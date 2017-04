The Rotary Club of Lunesdale’s organised a cake sale which raised £1355 for nine charities.

Charities presented homemade cakes in the Lunesdale Hall at Kirkby Lonsdale. The cakes were baked by supporters and donated to the charity of their choice.

Charities taking part were The Anthony Nolan Trust, the Sunbeams of Bentham, Motor Neurone, Mencap, Sight Advice South Lakes, CRMI, 1st Kirkby Lonsdale Scouts, Rotary Club of Lunesdale and Kirkby Lonsdale Girl Guides.