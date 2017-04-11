Chance to see great war memorabilia in Morecambe

A war collection which was kept tucked away in a home is now on display to the public in Morecambe.

The Great War Heritage Project opened to special guests on Friday at Morecambe Heritage Centre.

One of the exhibits at The Great War Heritage Project at Morecambe Heritage Centre.

More than 50 people visited the exhibition, which featured Paul Lomax’s war memorabilia, spanning more than 30 years.

The history buff had previously kept the collection at his home in Heysham and launched the project last year to help find a permanent display for the items.

“It was only In November when we trying to find somewhere to house it and now we are in the Heritage Centre for two years, everything has fallen into place,” said Paul, organiser of the Great War Heritage Project.

“The launch event was fantastic, it went better than I imagined.”

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through World War One and includes hundreds of treasured pieces ranging from bullet shells found on battle fields, personal pocket watches and a bible.

A bunker shelter is also present along with soldier’s uniforms and film props as seen in War Horse.

“It is quite emotional, you start off at the beginning of the war, why we went to war, then you get to the other side and it is the reality, a display of poppies and crosses, I think that hit home with a lot of people,” said Paul, who has been collecting the items since he was eight years old.

“If just one person walks out of here and pays their respects to the cenotaph over the road to what these lads went through then that is our job done really.”

The Great Heritage War Project will be on display to the public on Saturday April 15, 16 and 17, 11am-4pm, then on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and bank holidays until September.

The project accepts school trips.