Chance to meet world champion boxer

Tickets are still available to see one of British boxing’s greatest ever world champions in Morecambe.

Ricky Hatton is coming to Lancaster and Morecambe College on Friday, October 14 for ‘An Evening With Ricky Hatton’.

Known as ‘The Hitman’, the former light welterweight and welterweight world champion will do a Q&A and pose for photographs with fans.

There will also be a dinner and a comedian Gary Skyner.

Hatton, 37, reached the pinnacle of his career in 2005 when he defeated Kostya Tszyu for the unified IBF, Ring and lineal light-welterweight titles. The all-action fighter then beat Luis Collazo to become WBA Welterweight Champion in 2006.

Hatton lost big Las Vegas fights to all-time greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and after retiring from boxing became a successful fight promoter.

The Mancunian is a hot ticket all over the country for after-dinner speaking.

Frank Harrington and Asa Johnson of Legend Promotions are promoting the night.

Tickets available from Frank on 07789261768 or Asa on 07497014520. Doors 7pm.