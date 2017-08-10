Chance to bid for Lancaster shark prop

There’s a chance to buy a souvenir to treasure from this summer’s Dukes 30th anniversary outdoor production.

A shark puppet currently appearing in Treasure Island in Lancaster’s Williamson Park could be yours after the show ends on August 19.

The shark in action during Treasure Island.

Produced by the critically acclaimed Dick George Creatives, leading film, tv and live events propmakers, the shark is for sale on Ebay.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Dukes which is a registered charity.

By the end of the extended run of Treasure Island, the 4m long puppet will have appeared in more than 40 live performances exciting children and their parents.

The shark features aluminium lightweight poles for manual operation of the body and a movable jaw which can be operated from the head rod of the body. The puppet is a whole piece and does not come apart.

The shark would be available from August 20 when the successful owner would be required to collect it from The Dukes in Moor Lane.

Anyone interested in bidding for the shark has until August 18 to do so at http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/-/272789278876?

To see the shark in action, book tickets for Treasure Island at The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.