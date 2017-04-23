Chamber Chat with Steve Wood, development manager, University of Cumbria, Lancaster campus

I don’t think I am going out on a limb to say that we all want our part of north Lancashire to be a great place to work and to do business.

How do we do this? Well, one phrase springs to mind, “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know”.

We have two Universities, a local authority that is committed to supporting business growth, a thriving Chamber of Commerce, two Business Improvement Districts and a business community that wants to work together, therefore we have to assist each other as much as we can.

Lancaster City Council recently hosted a business networking and information event at the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus.

“Inspiring Business Growth” was an opportunity for local businesses to find out how they can grow their businesses as well as a chance to meet other companies and discuss issues of commonality.

For a business owner the support that is available can be confusing and not always easy to find so this was a chance to pull as much of that support together in one place as possible.

This event offered an opportunity to meet both Universities, The Chamber, Lancashire Boost, Marketing Lancashire and NatWest as well as a chance to network with host of other businesses.

It is essential that we continue to run events such as this.

Therefore taking on board the feedback received the partners met again last week to see how we can build on the success of “Inspiring Business Growth”.

Going back to the phrase “It’s not what we know, it’s who we know” so let’s get to know each other better and watch this space for developments and see how we can make this great part of the world better for us all.