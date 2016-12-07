Cause of gas leak at Heysham 2 power station revealed

A routine battery charge was the likely cause of a hydrogen leak at Heysham 2 power station.

Operators EDF Energy said an alert was sparked on Tuesday teatime after hydrogen was detected on site​.

But following the incident, a spokesman for EDF Energy said: “Early indications show that the probable cause of the increased hydrogen in the area was linked to a routine battery recharge which was taking place in the battery room in the site’s turbine hall.

“The area was ventilated and this saw hydrogen levels quickly return to normal.”

staff ​at the nuclear plant ​were “mustered” as a precaution after the alert.

There was no evacuation and staff retu​rned to work.

AN EDF spokesman said: “A small amount of clean hydrogen was detected at Heysham 2. The site carried out a muster of its staff, as per its usual arrangements, with everyone safely accounted for.”

Witnesses living nearby reported seeing a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene after the alert was sparked.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Blackpool raced to the scene, as well as a specialist fire and and rescue team and a vehicle from Chorley that deals with hazardous materials.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman Richard Edney said: “We go with the resources we think we might need if the worst happens. Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm.”