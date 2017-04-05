Cats charity shop now open for business

A new charity shop has opened in Morecambe’s West End entirely set up and run by volunteers.

Rejecting the corporate model of a charity shop with a paid manager and sales targets, the volunteers at the former Cats Protection shop on Regent Road decided to set up their own charity shopto support Cats Protection.

The popular shop reopened on Monday, April 3, renamed ‘Crazy Cats’.

Volunteer Mark West, who has been with Cats Protection for two and a half years, said: “Charity is what you do for nothing. Charity is charity. There are seven volunteers with myself and we are all passionated about raising money for Cats Protection.

“The prices are reasonable and people come in to buy bits and pieces. Some just like to come in and chat, it’s like a focal point for the local community.

“Round here there is too much shutting but we are now open again for business.”

Crazy Cats is helping to support Cats Protection Lancaster and Morecambe branch.

Mark said: “If a person has a cat registered with either Burch Tree Vets or Bay Vets and the cat is also chipped, we will help them out with vets fees.

“The cats who have fosters are all registered at Bay Vets as well.

“Ev erything has been donated by local people to the shop. The prices are very reasonable and competitive. We sell anything from dvds to clothes, and bric-a-brac..

“Any furniture donated is posted on the Cats Protection website.” Customers that go into the new Crazy Cats shop can also browse a folder of cats up for adoption through Cats Protection.

Speaking before the opening, Mark said: “Me and the staffcan’t wait to open, we are really buzzing.

“The shop has been here for five years nd we have built up a customer relationship with people. It is a very busy shop. We think we owe it to the customers to support everyone.”

The charity shop will also supply goods for the various events Cats Protection have over the year, including the summer fair and the Christmas fair.

Mark said: “I have applied for £300 from West End Millions for a new till.Hopefully we will get the money.! The shop will be open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, with a half day on a Wednesday. Please pop in and see us.”