Caton hammer Rangers and go top of the table

Caton United moved to the top of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a 4-0 win at champions Carnforth Rangers.

Caton kicked off and with less than 60 seconds played they took the lead when a cross from the right wing into the heart of Carnforth’s defence left the defenders unsure of what to do, which resulted in a poor half -clearance.

The ball fell kindly to Joe Bouskill who had ample time to pick his spot before firing into the net off the upright with the ‘keeper just getting a hand on the shot.

Caton had the bit between their teeth and within four minutes of the restart they went 2-0 ahead.

A free-kick 30 yards from goal on the right wing was swung over to the far post where it was headed back into the six-yard box where again the defenders stood looking around and it was Bouskill who reacted first to bundle the ball into the net.

Caton made it 3-0 after just 22 minutes when a free-kick was crossed into the penalty area and it was met perfectly by an unmarked Callum Connerton – his neat header flying into the net.

In the 31st minute Carnforth conceded a penalty when out of sheer frustration the keeper kicked out at an attacker right in front of the referee.

The spot kick was duly dispatched by Bouskill to complete his hat-trick to make it 4-0 and send Caton to the top of the table.

Cartmel and District maintained their 100 per cent record after comfortably beating a hard-working Galgate side 5-0.

Leading the way for Cartmel was the excellent Glen Sergeant, who scored a superb hat-trick, followed by Joel Drinkall and Carl Airey.

Cartmel stay in third place, just one point behind Ingleton but with three games in hand.

Lancaster Rovers dropped two points after being held to a 2-2 draw by bottom club Arnside.

It was a decent game with both sides having ample chances to have won the game but at the end a draw was probably the fairest result after Jake Harrison had scored a fantastic goal, followed by a Brad Diamond strike.

Arnside stuck to their task and fought back with goals from James Wilson and leading scorer James Kirkham.

Marco Thompson had a great chance to snatch all three points but his shot missed the target with just the ;keeper to beat.

This single point moved Arnside off the bottom at the expense of Westgate Wanderers.

Marsh United started the season full of optimism but are starting to fall down the table. On Saturday they were second best against College AFC for most of the game and were beaten 3-0.

Hakan Oktem kept up his scoring record with another two goals, while strike partner Ryan Pearson scored the best of the three.

In Division One, free scoring TIC Dynamos/Overton/Middleton beat Highgrove Reserves 7-1, thanks to goals from Josh Airey, Kevin Mountcastle, Ryan Rodrigues, Brian Lennon, Robson Mooring (2) and Jordan Burchill. Liam Rodgers scored for Highgrove.