Casino night held in aid of Morecambe Carnival

The Morecambe Carnival’s annual dinner returns to The Globe Arena for another night of casino fun and fundraising.

The casino night, taking place on Saturday March 18, will raise money for the Morecambe Carnival fund.

Join the Morecambe Carnival team and host for the evening, Danny Matthews from The Bay radio, from 7pm until 1am.

On the night there will be gaming tables, a three course dinner and live music and entertainment. There will also be a raffle and auction.

Ticket cost £38 or £350 for a table of 10, available on 01524 66512. Morecambe Carnival will be returning to the promenade on a new date this year, Saturday August 19 and 20. For more visit www.facebook.com/MorecambeCarnival.