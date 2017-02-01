Cartmel’s class tells as Trimpell refuse to give in

In the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup third round, only eight games were played, three of those on the all weather 3G pitches at Lancaster and Morecambe College and Mossgate Park.

Trimpell travelled to Cartmel and District and although the visitors turned up for the game with four first team players missing they put up a good, battling performance.

Despite going down 1-0 to a Carl Airey goal Trimpell managed to hold on until half-time and they made a contest of it for over an hour without causing Andrew Kendall too many problems.

However, once Airey scored his second goal the Trimpell side could not find a way back.

Two late goals from Adam Harding and Cameron Young made the 4-0 score-line a bit harsh on Trimpell but the win puts Cartmel into the semi-final where they will be at home to the winners of Caton United, Marsh United or Pilling and Preesall.

The Highgrove versus TIC Dynamos/Overton/Middleton game was switched to the college 3G pitch and it looked as though the game would be a cracker.

However, the class shown by the cup holders Highgrove was too much for the Dynamos as Highgrove ran riot, scoring almost at will through Jake Hope (2), Luke Ogley, Liam Breslin, Josh Buller (2), Joe Martin and Tom Starke.

Matthew Thompson showed he can score goals against anyone when he opened the scoring for the Dynamos, followed by the goal of the game by Mark Wiggins with Robson Mooring netting the other for TIC.

In the semi-final Highgrove will be away to the winners of the Arnside/Mayfield United tie.

In Division One of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League, only one game beat the weather as Carnforth Rangers Reserves entertained Caton United Reserves.

The inconsistent Rangers Reserves had an off day and Caton took advantage as they dominated most of the game, scoring three times through Joe Higginson (2) and Tom Bennett with Carnforth hardly troubling Caton’s keeper.

This win moves Caton up to fifth in the league.

In Division Two, unbeaten Burton Thistle took top spot after seeing off FC Britannia.

Burton got off to a fantastic start and scored three goals inside the opening 30 minutes through Mark Johnson, Chris Plevey and Mark Plevey and then settled back and controlled the rest of the game.

Bottom team College AFC Reserves impressed as they beat a good young Carnforth Rangers ‘A’ side.

College scored three good goals through Gary Smith, Alex Boudin and Ben Anderton with his second goal in two games.

This win moves College out of the relegation places.

Johnny Ash scored the consolation goal for Carnforth ‘A’.