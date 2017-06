A 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from the Carnforth area has been found safe and well.

Dannii Sproat was last seen around 12.40pm on Thursday (June 15) in the Eight Acre Lane area of Yealand, Redmayne.

She was found in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 18), 12.30am in Bolton-le-Sands.

Police would like to thank everyone who shared the missing appeal.