Carnforth sees return of popular carnival

A host of local singing stars will perform at the return of Carnforth Carnival.

The Carnforth Carnival, sponsored by the Bay Radio, made a comeback in 2015 after 20 years of absence.

The event returns this year on Saturday July 1. There will be a carnival parade from 11am and music from 1pm at The Bay stage on Carnforth playing fields.

On the music bill is Morecambe singer Stuart Michaels, Lancaster’s X-Factor finalist Paul Akister, Morecambe singer Ashleigh Wood, David Hamner and band Sold To The Sky. There will also be a performance from dance group, Jennifer’s Dancers.

Any children from Carnforth wh0 want to decorate a plant pot for the carnival, or anyone who can make a scarecrow, should ask their parents to contact Gail Brown on 01524 730852.