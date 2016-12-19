Carnforth 33-10 Burnley 2nds

Carnforth ended 2016 on a high note with a 33-10 victory over Burnley 2nds.

Carnforth hit the ground running and were in the lead within four minutes, Nathan O’Connor and Jason Short made the breaks, skipper Shane Weed played the final pass to allow flanker Joe Harrison to burst through for a try, Mathew Short converted.

Carnforth were seeing plenty of the ball with O’Connor and Mathew Short making countless breaks up the pitch, this combination along with Nick Hamer saw Carnforth grab a second try.

Short and O’Connor played a one-two before Short cut back to score under the posts, his conversion giving Carnforth a 14 point lead.

Burnley then enjoyed a 10 minute spell of pressure but Carnforth held firm and broke out to score a third try.

Martin Pike started the move down the right flank before O’Connor took the ball and went off on a lightning run to score another great solo try, Short slotting the extra two points.

Just before half time the fourth try was notched, a quickly taken penalty resulted in the skipper Weed powering through for a popular try as he gave his team a 26-0 lead at the break.

An early yellow card to Harrison in the second half did not dampen Carnforth and when Hamer put Jason Short through a superb gap the centre went down the pitch before offloading to number eight Dan Blenkharn – he sprinted away to score his eightth try of the season, Short added the extras to give his side a 33-0 lead.

The home crowd may have thought that Carnforth would now run away with the game and pile up some points, but a couple of replacements from the Burnley squad revitalised them and they came back into the game well.

They hit back strongly and with Carnforth being reduced to 13 men following two yellow cards the visitors scored two tries in quick succession and could have had more but for some dogged defensive work with Archie Rich, Matti Davenport and Donald Haddow all putting in some great work.