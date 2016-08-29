Carer’s distress after handbag stolen in Lancaster Primark on opening day

A woman has been left struggling to look after her 90-year-old mum after her handbag – containing her car keys – was stolen as she shopped in Lancaster’s new Primark store.

Joanne Walker, 51, has been forced to leave her car in a city centre car park as she has been unable to find anyone to help her gain access to it without her keys.

This has caused her problems reaching her mum Louise every day, for whom she is a full-time carer. Louise suffers from dementia and needs daily medication.

Joanne said: “I would normally take my mum out for a drive which now I can’t do. I haven’t told her because I don’t want to upset her.”

Joanne was in Primark at around 11am on its opening day last Wednesday when her bag was taken as she looked at clothes.

She said: “I was told they would look at their CCTV footage but I have heard nothing back. The car park security were so kind and said not to worry about the charge for my car.

“When I went to the bank to cancel my cards they said they had already seen three other people who had the same thing happen to them.

“People must have thought it was a good opportunity with town being so busy.”

As well as her purse and car keys, Joanne also lost her mobile phone.

She said: “At first I wasn’t as bothered about my purse or phone, just my car keys, but then I realised how many photos I have on my phone, such as from my mum’s 90th birthday, which I won’t get back. It’s the sentimental things like that which you can’t replace which upset you.”

Primark are currently unavailable for comment.