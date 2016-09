A car was on fire on the motorway near Forton services this afternoon.

An eye-witness said the car was “blazing away like bonfire night” on the hard shoulder of the M6 northbound.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines raced to the scene and the fire was extinguished by 4.20pm.

The Highways Agency was also alerted due to levels of smoke on the carriageway.