Car company shifts into top gear for charity

A car company has raised thousands for the North West Air Ambulance charity.

Cox Motor Group staff from across the district recently took part in a 43 mile walk from Keswick to Barrow.

The 13 hour walk by the team has helped contribute towards the company’s £6,000 annual target for the charity.

The walk started close to Castlerigg Stone Circle and snaked its way through to Hawcoat Lane in Barrow.

David Cox, managing director of Cox Motor Group, said: “The whole event leaves me feeling so humble and quite emotional, especially when you see so many normal people like me and they’re putting in so much effort and pushing themselves through the pain barrier for a charity that means so much to them, and of course to so many others. It’s incredible really.”

To date Cox Motor Group has raised £25,000 for their chosen charity, the North West Air Ambulance.

The charity is solely run with donations and volunteers, without which they would not be able to operate their life-saving service.

Cox Motor Group aims to help this cause as much as possible through various sponsored events and give the service a new car every six months.

To find out more about the charity visit their website www.nwaa.net.