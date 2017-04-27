Car burst into flames on supermarket car park

A car burst into flames in the car park of a Preston supermarket, say fire services.

The fire, which started at around 5.30pm on April 26, was reported after a woman pulled into a parking space and spotted smoke coming from the bonnet of her Peugeot 207.

Fire services said that the fire was confined to the engine compartment of the car, which was parked on the Sainsburys' car park on Flintoff Way.

Watch Manager Jim Stone said: "We were called to an incident which started in the engine compartment of a car. This was extinguished with a hosereel jet.

"Unfortunately, this is one of those incidents that happens from time to time. If you find yourself in a car that starts smoking, pull over to a place of safety and call 999.

The fire had resulted in radiant heat damage to an adjacent car but no-one was injured.

The cause of the fire is to be established.