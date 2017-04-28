CancerCare’s dog show raises thousands

Pooches, some pampered, some scruffy, put their best paw forward for their owners to help raise vital funds for a Lancaster cancer charity.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners gathered at Williamson Park in Lancaster to take part in Bark in the Park for CancerCare.

Lilly Hunter, 7, with George the chihuahua.

Beloved pets of various sizes and breeds entered a 4km walk and dog show with their owners.

The event on Sunday April 23 has raised more than £2,000 for the charity. A dog agility course, face painting, shield making (for St George’s Day), a photo booth and other activities were on offer.

Stuart Hunter went along with his daughters after losing his wife Joanne to cancer in March this year. Daughter Lilly Hunter, seven, dressed as a princess with her chihuahua George.

“We want to keep saying thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way,” said Stuart, 39.

Cancercare's Bark in the Park in Lancaster, winners, entrants, staff and crowds. Pictures by Sue Milligan Photography.

Dog show winners were Best Rescue: first place, Bailey owned by Andrew Topping, Best Puppy: Chilly Dog owned by Kate Sharkey, Waggiest Tail: Teddy owned by Andrea Woods, Best Biscuit Catcher: Maisy owned by Theo Ward, Best Costume: Ghibli owned by Scarlett Meyer, Best in Show: Nanook owned by Kay Naylor.

