CancerCare Counts Campaign: Award winner Jane is one Foxy Lady

A Morecambe woman who beat bowel cancer has been given an award for her business achievements.

Jane Bailey, who owns Westgate Tyres with husband Graham, was overwhelmed to be given the Foxy Lady Drivers Club Woman of the Year 2017 award on Tuesday.

From left: owner of Westgate Tyres Jane Bailey being presented with her award by Steph Savill, director of Foxy Lady Drivers Club.

Jane had no idea she was receiving the award until Foxy Lady Drivers Club director, Steph Savill, turned up unexpectedly at her Morecambe workplace.

Jane said: “I was gobsmacked and not expecting it. It’s a good endorsement to women with cancer to say keep going. It’sa nice recognition.”

Jane was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2013 and had a huge chunk of her bowel removed at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

She said: “I’d been ill for quite some time and no-one could find out why.I was bleeding heavily.

“It was only the fact that Dr Maddox listened to me. I’ve got him to thank for saving my life.

“I was so ill I kept turning up at the surgery saying I felt so poorly .One doctor I saw about feeling so tired, told me it might be a problem with my central heating and could be carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It’s a life changing thing. I was in hospital for two weeks and didn’t require any radiotherapy or chemotherapy

“The shock hit me all at once and I needed support from someone.

“I didn’t know where to turn so I rang up CancerCare and they were just amazing. They arranged for me to have some counselling. I went to hypnotherapy and she taught me how I could use it. It’s like a deep sense of relaxation. I could sit and put my head into a healing place.

“I didn’t keep it private that I had cancer. I think it helped to speak to others and also to make others aware

“By the very symptoms of it bowel cancer is embarrassing.”

Jane, 55, is married to Graham, 57, and has two daughters, Emma, who is 30 and married with two daughters and Sophie, 21, who also works in the business.She said: “My family just pulled together and each dealt with it. It’s four years this year since I had cancer.

“My first aim when I recovered was to try and raise funds for CancerCare Together with a cocktails and cake event and a cross bay walk, we raised £1656.11 for the charity.

“We have been 20 years in business this November, so I’m arranging a big party to raise funds for CancerCare.

“CancerCare are not recognised enough. They are a lifeline to people who have had cancer. It’s scandalous that they have to rely on donations.

“I used my business to raise awareness of bowel cancer. If I can save one person then it will be worthwhile. My advice is cancer doesn’’t wait for you, push to get diagnosed.”

About our CancerCare campaign

A cancer diagnosis or death of a loved one may occur during what is already a difficult and challenging time for a teenager.

Whilst CancerCare already provides specialist support to youngsters through its Children and Young People’s service, no specific service or facilities currently exist for 13 to 18 year-olds.

The Lancaster Guardian CancerCare Counts campaign aims to gain support from the local community to help develop and launch a new service which will cater for teenagers’ unique needs.

Here’s some of the ways you can help raise funds:

