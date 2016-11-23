CancerCare Christmas Fair returns to Leighton Hall

CancerCare’s popular annual Christmas Fair returns to Leighton Hall later this month to raise money for the vital Lancaster charity.

The festive event is back on Wednesday November 30 from 10am until 2pm with more than 20 stalls selling gifts, crafts and local produce hosted within the surroundings of the stunning stately home.

Stalls this year include Lakeland Fragrances, Grasmere Gingerbread, Usborne Books, Sapa Artisan Soaps, Cancercare’s Art and Craft Stall and Sue’s Country Creations (hand crafted Christmas ornaments and gifts).

CancerCare’s woodwork and jewellery group members will also be showcasing and selling their own hand crafted goods, and Yealand Primary School will be perfoming Christmas carols at 12.30pm.

Entry is £4, which includes coffee and a mince pie.

The Slyne Road charity is also holding a fundraising Christmas coffee morning at the Gaskell Hall in Silverdale on Saturday December 17 (£1 entry), where there will be a selection of stalls selling gifts and bric-a-brac, as well as a tombola and refreshments.

In addition, there will be a further coffeer morning at its Slynedales centre from 10am on Friday December 30.