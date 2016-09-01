CancerCare chairman to abseil down Ashton Memorial

The retiring chairman of CancerCare last did an abseil at school almost 50 years ago.

But now Robert Webb has decided to take the plunge once again – this time down the 150ft Ashton Memorial.

Robert Webb, outgoing chairman of CancerCare, points up at the Ashton Memorial ahead of a charity abseil on September 11.

Robert, who will retire from the trustee board of CancerCare in October after 25 years, decided to take on the challenge of descending the Williamson Park monument to raise funds as a goodbye present.

“I thought it would be a nice way for me to say farewell to such a great charity,” he said.

“I’m feeling a little bit anxious but I’ve had terrific support from friends and colleagues.”

Robert, 66, will abseil from a ledge around the top of the Ashton Memorial dome on Sunday, September 11 in an event called ‘Robert’s Chairman’s Challenge’.

So far he has raised more than 4,000 towards a target of £5,000.

Originally from Belfast, Robert first moved to Lancashire in 1976 and resides at Arkholme.

He recently entered semi-retirement after running a group of family businesses alongside his brother for 40 years.

Robert has sat on the Lancaster Bench as Justice of the Peace for 20 years and was also chairman of the Arkholme C of E Primary School Board of Governors.

He has also chaired the Lancaster District General Commissioners for Tax and in 2012 was appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Lancashire.

Robert first joined the board of trustees of CancerCare in 1992, was appointed deputy chairman in 2003 and then chairman in 2009.

“My good friend Malcolm McIlmurray set up the charity and he invited me to become a trustee,” said Robert.

“I have been hugely impressed by the work we do and the value the local community put on the service.

“We raise most of our money from the local community. That’s a huge compliment to and vote of confidence in CancerCare.”

A keen tennis player and golfer, Robert hopes to play more sport in his retirement.

If you too would like to take on the challenge of abseiling down Ashton Memorial, there are limited places available to join Robert on the day.

For more information please contact Christine. Wardle@cancercare.org.uk or call 01524 381 820.

To donate to Robert go to his internet fundraising page HERE