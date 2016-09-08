CancerCare campaign: Is your boss fit to Drop?

CancerCare are looking for local businesses to nominate their boss or a staff member to jump out of a plane at 11,000ft to help raise funds for the charity.

The Drop the Boss event is a tandem skydive and will be held at the Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham , on October 9.

CancerCare Counts campaign logo.

Managing director at local haulage firm SCS Logistics Ltd Sandra Cottam-Shea is just one of the brave bosses set to jump on the day.

Sandra said: “We adopted CancerCare as our local charity two years ago and we have the CancerCare logos on our wagons.

“CancerCare have helped us all here, including offering counselling to the three children of one of our team members, who sadly lost his life, not to cancer, last year.

“I must have had a moment of madness when I signed up for this event but it is the chance of a lifetime.

“I have done a solo jump before in the mid 1980sbut this is an opportunity for me to have another bash.

“So far I have raised £650 with the support of my customers and staff but I would like to raise £1000.

“My colleagues at work think I’m bonkers and my two daughters Lucy, 25, and Holly, 21, are very proud but jealous.

“Cancer touches all our lives either indirectly or directly.

“Cancer research and oncology is spot-on but if you are living with cancer or with someone with cancer, CancerCare is just brilliant at supporting people with the practicalities and the emotional burden. They are just wonderful.”

Visit https://www.just giving.com/fundraising/Sandra-Cottam-Shea to donate.

To sign up visit cancercare.org.uk and download a fundraising pack, call 01524 381 820 or email Fundraising@cancercare.org.uk.