CancerCare campaign: Abseil nets £10k-plus for charity funds

Nine people including the chairman of CancerCare took the plunge for charity when they abseiled 150 feet down Williamson Memorial.

Retiring CancerCare chairman Robert Webb, Diana Cockerill, Susan Ball, Charles Bullman, Christine Wardle, head of income generation; Helen Hartin, community fundraiser; Tracey MacBride, client services coordinator, and volunteers Sue Andrews and Michelle Bowman all took part in the abseil to raise much needed cash for CancerCare.

CancerCare Counts campaign logo.

CancerCare chairman Robert Webb, who wore a Spiderman suit to do the abseil, said: “It was my wife’s idea as I am finishing at CancerCare after 25 years and I wanted to give them a farewell present.

“At the top it was really quite scary but also quite exhilarating.All the volunteers have been very brave because we are all novices.It’s time for a change for me now but CancerCare is a really excellent organisation in good shape for the future.”

So far, Robert has raised just over £10,500 and money is still coming in from others who took part.