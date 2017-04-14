Cancer charity ‘thrilled’ with award success

CancerCare has won an award for its commitment to its employees’ mental health.

The cancer support charity won a bronze award at mental health charity Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index Awards, held at London’s Soho Hotel.

The inaugural event was hosted by TV presenter, author and Mind ambassador Anna Williamson, with the aim of recognising and celebrating employers’ commitment to prioritising mental health at work.

CancerCare was the only organisation from north Lancashire and South Lakeland to win an award among 29 winning employers including Historic England, HMRC, the Environment Agency and PepsiCo, with the results coming from a survey of 15,022 employees, including 38 staff at CancerCare.

Neil Townsend, CancerCare CEO, said: “CancerCare is thrilled to receive a bronze award from MIND in the first year of the workplace wellbeing index.

“As an employer, the welfare of our staff is at the centre of what we do. Making sure that they can work in a safe, open and honest environment is really important to me as the chief executive. To be recognised for effective people management and to safely say that the mental health of our staff is critical, helps us to ensure that the services we deliver to clients who are poorly and sometimes vulnerable, continues to be the best it can be.

“We are looking forward to using this award as a platform to make further improvements and by working with all staff, our trustees and volunteers keep people at the heart of what we do.”

Emma Mamo, head of Workplace Wellbeing at Mind, said: “In the last few years, we’ve seen employers make great strides when it comes to tackling stress and supporting the mental wellbeing of their staff, including those with a diagnosed mental health problem. We’re delighted to recognise and celebrate employers making mental health a priority for their organisation through our Workplace Wellbeing Index.”

In our first year, we’ve seen good practice right across the board, from each and every one of the thirty pioneering employers to take part. The Awards event provided an opportunity to recognise those forward-thinking employers who are working hard to promote good mental health and wellbeing among their workforce.”

To register your interest in taking part in next year’s Workplace Wellbeing Index, please visit mind.org.uk/index