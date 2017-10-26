Canadian comedian to perform in Lancaster

Canadian comedian Tom Stade who is making a name for himself on popular TV shows will appear in Lancaster this week.

Direct from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Tom is back with a brand-new show for 2017 and is stopping off at Lancaster Arts on Saturday.

Renowned for his carefree attitude and broad-minded vision, nothing is taboo to the funny man.

Tom has appeared on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala.

After years of dedicated gigging, he has recently scooped a nomination for Best Headliner at the Chortle Awards.

Tom is also a regular fixture at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his shows, ‘What Year Was That?’ ‘Tom Stade Totally Rocks’, 1’2 Nights Only’, ‘Decisions, Decisions’ and ‘You’re Welcome.’

Promoters say combining off-the-scale charm, razor-sharp wit and a no-holds-barred attitude; Tom pledges to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The show lasts more than an hour and is recommended for anyone aged 16 and over.

Tom Stade will perform on October 28 at 8pm, in the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster Arts.

Tickets cost £17-£15.50 at https://www.lancasterarts.org/whats-on/tom-stade-i-swear or on 01524 594151 or via boxoffice@lancasterarts.org.