Campaign to save village post office

A campaign has been launched to try and save Bentham post office.

Residents have received flyers from Bentham News magazine, saying that ‘As things stand, we expect Bentham Post Office, in its current form will close at the end of March 2017.’

Many readers of Bentham News have contacted Post Office Ltd expressing their concern about future Post Office service provision.

Bentham Town Council have askedPost Office Ltd to send a representative to explain what steps have been taken to find a new home for the post office in Bentham, and to give the councillors the opportunity to get accurate information for a solution.

General manager of the Post Office Network, Tom Moran, told Bentham News that there are two businesses currently being screened with a view to accommodating Bentham Post Office.

Shirley Brown, of High Bentham, said: “We are campaigning to try and keep a post office in Bentham.Many people travel into Bentham to use ours, and now it seems that we are about to lose it.This could have a devastating effect on village life.”

Email comments@postoffice.co.uk or write to Post Office Ltd, 159, Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7SS.