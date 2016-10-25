Calling all Morecambe zombies

“The kids cry when they don’t get a dead rat.”

Not a real dead rat of course but a cuddly one is up for grabs at a spooky Halloween party in Morecambe.

Organiser Steve Middlesbrough says the kids go wild for the toy rats which are a prize for the best dressed at Zombieville.

What started off as an event targeted at the alternatively dressed has grew into a popular children’s disco, not for the faint hearted.

Steve said: “We just wanted to do something zany, a bit out there and it works.

“The kids love it and we will continue running it every year.”

DJ Sean Dredd and Princesses and Dancers will entertain visitors at the disco taking place on Friday October 28. From 4.30pm until 7.30pm, children in their best Halloween attire are inviting to come to the Winter Gardens and join in the fun.

Katie Clark will also be singing and there will be an appearance from Captain Jack Sparrow and songs from The Rocky Horro Picture Show and Ghostbusters as well as all the chart hits.

Cheerleaders at Morecambe Football Club, the Shrimpettes will also be performing in their zombie attire.

Steve said: “We are trying to build this event up each year to attract more younger people to the Winter Gardens.

“This is my 15th event this month at the theatre and I am excited for Zombieville this week.”

The event is open to children but parents are welcome to come along to and it will feature competitions, games and surprises. Tickets £5 on theatre door, Marine Road Central.