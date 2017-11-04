Businesses can keep good company with Lancaster charity CancerCare

Businesspeople are being invited to a special partnership event at CancerCare in Lancaster.

CancerCare is launching its ‘Keeping Good Company’ initiative at Slyndales on Slyne Road on Thursday November 16, from 6pm to 8pm.

Business owners and managers are welcome to pop for a glass of wine and a chat about what Keeping Good Company can do for them. It will offer businesses branding that can be used to show that the company is making a real difference to the lives of local people.

It will also offer a dedicated web page on the CancerCare website, media and social media promotion opportunities, a dedicated newsletter, networking events, talks for staff and clients about the charity’s services, volunteering opportunities, team challenge events and much more.

By signing up to Keeping Good Company businesses will be helping families affected by cancer and other potentially life-limiting conditions in north Lancashire, south Cumbria and the Furness Peninsula.

Anyone interested in attending can pop in or contact Neil Townsend by email at neil.townsend@cancercare.org.uk, by post at: CancerCare, Slynedales, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST, or on 01524 381 820.