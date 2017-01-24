Water works exhibition for public

United Utilities are holding a public exhibition about sewer works due to start in Morecambe.

The works at Schola Green Lane and in Middleton, amounting to a £70m investment, are part of improvements across the North West to help reduce river and sea pollution.

Steve Wong, area stakeholder manager for United Utilities, said: “At Schola Green Lane, we are building two tanks, one 1900 cubic metres and one 10,000 cubic metres and also a new pipe from Schola Green Lane to the treatment works at Middleton.

“This is part of a major investment programme.” Work in the Morecambe area is expected to start in spring 2017 which requires a lot of digging and heavy machinery.

The public exhibition with plans and information boards will be held at Morecambe Cricket Club on Woodhill Lane on Thursday, January 26, between 1pm and 7pm.