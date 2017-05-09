Voom! Lancashire ticket firm boss Luke is face of new Virgin contest

Lancashire-based Luke Massie, founder and managing director of Vibe Tickets, has been announced as the new face of VOOM 2017.

The national competition has been designed by Virgin to help Richard Branson find the UK’s next best business idea.

Lancaster-based Vibe’s transparent ticketing app reached the final of VOOM last year.

It has benefited from business advice, positive exposure and being mentored by Richard Branson himself.

As part of VOOM 2017 and to celebrate the arrival of Voom Fibre, Luke will be presenting around the country on the VOOM bus tour.

Commenting on his involvement, Luke said: “VOOM 2016 has played a huge part in our story, and the lessons that we’ve learned from the world’s most famous entrepreneur have massively contributed to our success.

“As a disruptive business, we’re excited to be part of the conversation that’s encouraging the UK’s next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The VOOM mobile festival of business, with a twist of rock ‘n’ roll, will be full of workshops, business advice and exciting pitches.

Vibe Tickets was founded in 2013 by young entrepreneur Luke Massie who started off with a simple Twitter hashtag connecting fans.

Last year Vibe Tickets became a top-three finalist in the Virgin Media Business VOOM contest, impressing the judges with its operation.

Vibe Tickets is the first fully transparent marketplace app that openly connects fans so they can transparently exchange live event tickets for an agreed price and interact with other like-minded fans across the world.

Operational in eight countries, Vibe allows fans to bypass the traditional secondary market for event tickets.

It provides a platform for them to search for events and buy and sell tickets at face value or less, right until the time of the event.