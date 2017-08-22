Vibes are good as Lancashire-firm opens London office

Ambitious Lancashire-based Vibe Tickets has opened a London office – and appointed a new head of content strategy as it targets growth.

Chris Cummins joins Vibe armed with experience from his time at ticketing giant Ticketmaster, where he built and launched its lifestyle blog.

His previous roles include Content Manager for independent music company Audio Network, where he was instrumental in transforming the B2B organisation into a successful consumer-focused brand.

In his new position as Head of Content Strategy at Vibe, Chris will oversee the wider marketing team.

Lancaster-based ethical ticket marketplace Vibe was founded by Luke Massie and reached the final of Virgin’s VOOM contest last year.

It has benefited from business advice, positive exposure and being mentored by Richard Branson himself.

Luke was chosen as the face of VOOM 2017.

Chris’s appointment coincides with the opening of Vibe Tickets’ first London office, where the marketing and operations team will be based.

This move will facilitate the team’s rapid growth and will help attract the best talent as the company works to secure its next round of investment.

Chris said: “Vibe is a real disruptor in the market. It’s a business that is not afraid of doing things differently, and I’m looking forward to helping connect real fans, doing secondary ticketing right and being on the right side of history.

“As a team, we will be working to refine our marketing strategy and tactics to help the business in its next phase of growth. Vibe Tickets is expanding at an impressive rate, both technically and geographically.”

Cornel Lazar, marketing director at Vibe Tickets said: “Chris has a comprehensive understanding of content strategy, and takes a holistic approach towards content as part of the wider marketing mix.”