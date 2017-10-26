Uni management school appointment for Lancaster entrepeneur

A Lancaster businesswoman has been appointed as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Lancaster University Management School (LUMS).

Janie Ash, managing director of marketing agency Better With Jam, has a 20 year relationship with Lancaster University Management School as a graduate, supplier and business owner on LEAD and The Lancashire Forum.

She said: “My journey to becoming a leading entrepreneur has been colourful and varied, and given me the experience I needed to run a successful creative agency.

“I am absolutely thrilled to cement my long relationship with Lancaster University with this appointment. And, I can’t wait to get started.”

Those invited to be part of LUMS’ Entrepreneurs in Residence scheme volunteer two or three consecutive days a year to spend in the school to share their stories, lessons learnt and expertise.

They take part in a range of activities varying from judging students’ business ideas, mock interviews, masterclasses and guest speaker opportunities. In return, entrepreneurs become embedded in the school and its way of thinking, spend more time helping students, get networking opportunities and access world-leading academics from across the university.