‘Toddler tantrum’ training for security guards in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre

Security guards at Morecambe’s Arndale Centre have received ‘toddler tantrum’ training in a bid to improve the shopping experience for families.

According to research commissioned by NewRiver – which owns and operates Arndale Morecambe Bay, over two-fifths (42%) from Morecambe complained about their child having a tantrum while shopping and almost half (47.2%) with children of school age said they avoid going to the shops for fear their offspring might misbehave.

With the help of Dr Sam Wass, who appears in Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Four Year Olds series, NewRiver will be rolling out a series of initiatives to help parents feel more at ease when shopping with their kids.

NewRiver will be training local security teams in ‘tantrum taming’ this summer as well as implementing tactics such as treasure trails, free play areas and activities for children in their food courts, creating a more relaxed dining experience for the family.

Sarah Harrison, at Arndale Morecambe Bay said: “Most of us have all experienced our own kids having a meltdown or felt the pain of other parents struggle to keep their toddler happy while shopping.

“At Arndale, we’ve been working with Sam to come up with several tactics to make shopping more fun for small children.

“Our Kids Club will offer free events for children throughout the year, special offers for parents who sign up, and a ‘child safe’ scheme giving parents piece of mind when out shopping.

“Based on our research, we believe this will help keep children amused and incentivise good behaviour meaning happy families all round.”

For more insights and advice from Dr Sam Wass on shopping with children, and details of NewRiver’s Kids Club, please visit: www.nrrr.co.uk/kidsclub.