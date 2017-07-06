‘To build houses on this site is sacrilege’

Residents near the Vale of Lune have expressed their anger at plans to build 51 houses there.

Over 90 people have commented on the planning application jointly submitted by Vale of Lune RUFC, Fellside Land Developments and Oakmere Homes to Lancaster City Council, the majority of whom are objecting to the plans which they say will ruin the area for residents and will affect its current use as a sports area for everyone.

Michael Whitfield, who has lived in the Powder House Lane area for 73 years, said: “To build houses on this site is nothing more than sacrilege to the local people.”

Keith Dugdale said it was a well utilised green space that should not be developed.

Ian Davy said: “Please don’t spoil a wonderful area that people use.Elaine Singleton commented, saying: “Building homes on this land with its poor vehicle access points and narrow single track and one way lanes would be a disaster.

Eddy Bayton, who has worked as a groundsman for Torrisholme Cricket Club for 17 years, commented: “The current rugb y field (which would be built on) floods to some extent most winters.

“If you build on what was once green space, then that area is no longer able to support the wildlife it once did.”

However there was support for the development, with Damon Hall saying“I would like to express my support for the planned work.”

A spokesman for Fellside Land Developments said: “We are in dialogue with all four of the clubs to accommodate their needs and provide a sustainable future for them.”

Oakmere Homes did not wish to comment and .Vale of Lune RUFC were unavailable