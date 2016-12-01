Solar park set to go ahead despite neighbours’ fears

Retrospective plans to create a solar park at a water treatment works in Lancaster look set to be given the green light.

Lancashire County Council’s development control committee is to discuss the United Utilities application for solar panels and other associated elements at Lancaster Waste Water Treatment Works in Stodday Lane, Lancaster. Officers have recommended that retrospective permission is granted, subject to specific conditions, despite objections from neighbours.

The application is for retrospective approval of the “ground mounted solar panel array”, including associated switchgear housing, security fencing and a feeder cable.

A report to the committee said the purpose of the solar park was to provide electrical power to the treatment works, with 18 rows of panels installed.

Residents’ objections raise fears including the visual impact of the panels but County Hall bosses consider the development ‘acceptable’ subject to conditions.